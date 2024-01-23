Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Draft Cybercrime Treaty Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations Headquarters building in Manhattan, New York City, on December 21, 2021. © 2021 Sergi Reboredo / VWPics via AP Images (New York) – The draft global cybercrime treaty risks facilitating the domestic and international crackdown on human rights with the blessing of the United Nations, Human Rights Watch said today in supporting a joint statement issued by over 100 groups from around the world to negotiators at the UN. The concluding session of negotiations will be held from January 29 to February 9, 2024, at the UN headquarters in New York. The states negotiating…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
