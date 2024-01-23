Tolerance.ca
It’s okay to run slowly – in fact it has plenty of benefits

By Dan Gordon, Associate Professor, Cardiorespiratory Exercise Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Jonathan Melville, PhD Candidate, Sport and Exercise Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Matthew Slater, PhD Candidate, Anglia Ruskin University
Runners are obsessed with time. Amateur or professional, for most avid runners the aim is to get faster – constantly training in order to shave even just a couple of seconds off their marathon time or 5K pace.

But one running trend that’s started to gain a foothold in recent years is that of “slow running”. The idea behind the slow running movement is that anyone can run – no matter your ability or how fast you run.

Fans of this approach…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
