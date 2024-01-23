Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Australian workers’ true cost of living has climbed far faster than we’ve been told

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The official figures tell us inflation is 5.4%. But for working families, it’s actually 9%. But there is some good news ahead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The contagious pop power of Saltburn’s thirsty, tongue-in-cheek soundtrack
~ Liberia transferred power peacefully again: 3 reasons the calm is holding, and one red flag
~ Macron Should Call Out Modi’s Rights Crackdown During India Visit
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Secure Return of Trinidadians Held in Syria
~ EU/Egypt: EU must address Egypt’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record
~ How long does immunity last after a COVID infection?
~ As Morrison quits parliament, his ‘legacy’ has little to recommend it
~ Navigating algorithmic bias amid rapid AI development in Southeast Asia
~ Meta: Protect LGBT People from Digital Targeting
~ It’s okay to run slowly – in fact it has plenty of benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter