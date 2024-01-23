Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Macron Should Call Out Modi’s Rights Crackdown During India Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris on July 14, 2023. © 2023 Blondet Eliot/Sipa via AP Photo French President Emmanuel Macron will be guest of honor during India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The two countries share defense ties, and French-built Rafale fighter aircraft will feature at the parade. Those same planes, now part of the Indian air force, also featured in a flyby during France’s Bastille Day parade in 2023, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
