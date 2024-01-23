Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad and Tobago: Secure Return of Trinidadians Held in Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  A Trinidadian boy, then 16, looks out a window in the Houry detention center in northeast Syria on June 18, 2019. He was one of eight family members brought to Syria by his stepfather in 2014. © 2019 Sam Tarling (New York) – Trinidad and Tobago should heed the renewed call by the United Nations’ top counterterrorism expert to bring home all its nationals detained in northeast Syria for alleged association with the Islamic State, Human Rights Watch said today. The UN made the expert’s findings public on December 18, 2023. In July 2023, the UN expert, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin,…


© Human Rights Watch -
