Human Rights Observatory

EU/Egypt: EU must address Egypt’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the EU-Egypt Association Council today (23 January 2024), European leaders must ensure that respect for human rights is at the core of all ties with Egypt. Amnesty International’s Head of the European Institutions Office and Advocacy Director, Eve Geddie said:   “Despite stated commitments by both the EU and Egypt to promote human rights […] The post EU/Egypt: EU must address Egypt’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
