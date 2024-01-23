Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three trailblazing women in media who’ve been forgotten – until now

By Elena D. Hristova, Lecturer in Film and Media, Bangor University
Aimee-Marie Dorsten, Associate Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, Point Park University
Mae D Huettig, Romana Javitz and Shirley Graham DuBois were instrumental in their respective media fields but very few of us will be aware of their individual contributions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
