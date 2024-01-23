Tolerance.ca
Navigating algorithmic bias amid rapid AI development in Southeast Asia

By Nuurrianti Jalli, Assistant Professor of Professional Practice, School of Media and Strategic Communications, Oklahoma State University
Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer an emerging technology in Southeast Asia.

Countries across the region are aggressively adopting AI systems for everything from smart city surveillance to credit scoring apps, promising more financial inclusion.

But there are growing rumblings that this headlong rush towards automation is outpacing ethical checks and…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
