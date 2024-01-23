Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meta: Protect LGBT People from Digital Targeting

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2024 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – Meta should do more to protect the safety of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people and all its users, in particular on Facebook and Instagram, Human Rights Watch, Social Media Exchange (SMEX), INSM Foundation for Digital Rights, Helem, and Damj Association said in the #SecureOurSocials campaign opened today. The campaign, building on the work of various human rights organizations, is based on a February 2023 Human Rights Watch report, “‘All This Terror Because of a Photo’: Digital Targeting and Its Offline Consequences…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
