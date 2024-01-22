Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What does the 'common good' actually mean? Our research found common ground across the political divide

By Melissa A. Wheeler, Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Business and Law, RMIT University
Naomi Baes, Research Assistant in concept creep - Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Samuel Wilson, Associate Professor of Leadership, Swinburne University of Technology
Vlad Demsar, Lecturer of Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Some topics are hard to define. They are nebulous; their meanings are elusive. Topics relating to morality fit this description. So do those that are subjective, meaning different things to different people in different contexts.

In our recently published paper, we targeted the nebulous concept of the “common good”.

Like moral issues that elicit strong arguments for and against, conceptualisations of the common good can vary according to the different needs of individuals and the different values they hold.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
