Good lunchboxes are based on 4 things: here's how parents can prepare healthy food and keep costs down
By Clare Dix, Research Fellow in Nutrition & Dietetics, The University of Queensland
Stella Boyd-Ford, Research Fellow with the Grow&Go Toolbox, The University of Queensland
Heading back to school is a time of great anticipation for many families, but it is not without challenges. One of the big challenges is preparing healthy, easy, affordable and appealing lunchboxes.
Lunchboxes are vital for supporting children’s energy levels throughout the school day, which in turn helps maintain their concentration.
What does a healthy lunchbox contain? How can you keep it fresh, while also keeping costs down?
Making a healthy lunchbox…
- Monday, January 22, 2024