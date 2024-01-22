Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More forced marriages and worker exploitation – why Australia needs an anti-slavery commissioner

By Martijn Boersma, Associate Professor, University of Notre Dame Australia
Fiona McGaughey, Associate Professor in International Human Rights Law, The University of Western Australia
Justine Nolan, Professor of Law and Justice and Director of the Australian Human Rights Institute, UNSW Sydney
Shelley Marshall, Professor, RMIT University
Appointing an anti-slavery commissioner is critical to stamping out abuse of more than 40,000 people in Australia who trapped by forced marriages or controlling employers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Brazilian municipality has approved a bill written by ChatGPT
~ Hong Kong: UN human rights experts call for immediate release of Jimmy Lai
~ From the Middle East to the South China Sea: NZ's new government inherits a defence dilemma
~ What does the 'common good' actually mean? Our research found common ground across the political divide
~ ‘That filter you use looks just like me’: what the new Mean Girls film gets right about social media
~ Good lunchboxes are based on 4 things: here's how parents can prepare healthy food and keep costs down
~ Symptoms of menopause can make it harder to work. Here's what employers should be doing
~ How both health and safety are compromised for people living with long COVID and intimate partner violence
~ When floodwater reaches the sea, it can leave a 50 metre thick layer of brown water – and cause real problems
~ 'It’s not game over – it’s game on': why 2024 is an inflection point for the climate crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter