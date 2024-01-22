How both health and safety are compromised for people living with long COVID and intimate partner violence
By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Monash University, Monash University
Benjamin Scott, Research assistant, Monash University
Jasmine McGowan, Lecturer, Monash University
Naomi Pfitzner, Lead Researcher with the Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre and Lecturer in Criminology at the Faculty of Arts, Monash University, Monash University
New research shows that for people living with long COVID and intimate partner violence, each was exacerbated by the other and services were inadequate.
