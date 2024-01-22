Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How both health and safety are compromised for people living with long COVID and intimate partner violence

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Monash University, Monash University
Benjamin Scott, Research assistant, Monash University
Jasmine McGowan, Lecturer, Monash University
Naomi Pfitzner, Lead Researcher with the Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre and Lecturer in Criminology at the Faculty of Arts, Monash University, Monash University
New research shows that for people living with long COVID and intimate partner violence, each was exacerbated by the other and services were inadequate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
