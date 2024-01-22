Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Simulations with actors prepare journalism students to interview trauma survivors

By Matthew Pearson, Assistant Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University
Developing trauma-aware interview skills is part of teaching students how to ethically and sensitively report on traumatic events, and learn how to take care of their own mental health and well-being.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Brazilian municipality has approved a bill written by ChatGPT
~ Hong Kong: UN human rights experts call for immediate release of Jimmy Lai
~ From the Middle East to the South China Sea: NZ's new government inherits a defence dilemma
~ What does the 'common good' actually mean? Our research found common ground across the political divide
~ ‘That filter you use looks just like me’: what the new Mean Girls film gets right about social media
~ Good lunchboxes are based on 4 things: here's how parents can prepare healthy food and keep costs down
~ More forced marriages and worker exploitation – why Australia needs an anti-slavery commissioner
~ Symptoms of menopause can make it harder to work. Here's what employers should be doing
~ How both health and safety are compromised for people living with long COVID and intimate partner violence
~ When floodwater reaches the sea, it can leave a 50 metre thick layer of brown water – and cause real problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter