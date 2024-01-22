Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India Hindu Temple Opening Stokes Religious Minority Fears

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man waves a flag with the Hindu god Ram to celebrate the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya city, India, January 16, 2024. © 2024 Altaf Qadri/AP Photo Saffron flags and posters of religious deities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are dotting streets across India to mark the January 22 consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh state. However, public euphoria around the ceremony has also raised fears of violence and discrimination against India’s religious minorities, particularly Muslims. The occasion is widely seen as a culmination of Hindu majoritarian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
