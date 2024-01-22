Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways AI will impact music, from Elvis holograms to interactive soundscapes

By Somdip Dey, Embedded Artificial Intelligence Scientist & AI Music Producer, University of Essex
In the heart of London, a new kind of show is unfolding. Elvis Presley, the king of rock ‘n’ roll, is to take to the stage once more – not in flesh and blood of course, but as a hologram. This spectacle, titled Elvis Evolution, is more than just a concert and offers a distinct experience from the likes of Abba’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Marta’ is now an award for the best goal scored in women’s football
~ In opening a Hindu temple on the site of a former mosque, Narendra Modi is following an old Hindu nationalist ploy
~ The West's strikes against Houthis risk igniting a powderkeg in the Middle East
~ Should a health professional be disciplined for reporting an illegal abortion?
~ Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with malignant melanoma – here are the latest treatments for this increasingly common skin cancer
~ Despite the climate crisis, Scotland is burning as much carbon-rich peatland as it did in the 1980s
~ A Step for Freedom of Religion and Belief in Indonesia
~ Eswatini: One year after Thulani Maseko’s killing, justice remains elusive
~ Urban agriculture isn't as climate-friendly as it seems – but these best practices can transform gardens and city farms
~ Untrained bystanders can administer drone-delivered naloxone, potentially saving lives of opioid overdose victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter