Human Rights Observatory

The West's strikes against Houthis risk igniting a powderkeg in the Middle East

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Since the outset of Israel’s invasion of Gaza, the West has aimed to prevent the conflict from escalating regionally. But strikes on the Houthis in Yemen by the U.S. and the U.K. may ensure it will.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
