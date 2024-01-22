Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite the climate crisis, Scotland is burning as much carbon-rich peatland as it did in the 1980s

By Dominick Spracklen, Professor of Biosphere-Atmosphere Interactions, University of Leeds
Hillsides splashed with purple heather are a symbol of Scotland and its natural beauty. But these picturesque moorlands are actually maintained by people – a practice that is coming under intense scrutiny as the climate crisis escalates.

Scotland’s moorlands are deliberately burned from October to mid-April in a practice known as “muirburn”, which encourages new grass and heather that feeds grouse and livestock. This arrangement suits landowners who shoot these game birds and farmers who graze sheep, but it poses a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
