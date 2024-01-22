Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: One year after Thulani Maseko’s killing, justice remains elusive

By Amnesty International
Marking a year since the brutal killing of human rights defender and lawyer Thulani Maseko, who was shot dead by gunmen at his home in Luyengo, Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “One year has passed since the brutal killing of Thulani Maseko, yet justice remains elusive. The […] The post Eswatini: One year after Thulani Maseko’s killing, justice remains elusive appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
