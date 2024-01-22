Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Breaking down fat byproducts could lead to healthier aging − researchers identify a key enzyme that does just that

By Eyleen Jorgelina O'Rourke, Associate Professor of Biology and Cell Biology, University of Virginia
Although you get your fatty acid levels routinely checked at the doctor’s, rarely do clinicians and researchers consider the effects of their potentially harmful byproducts.The Conversation


~ Urban agriculture isn't as climate-friendly as it seems – but these best practices can transform gardens and city farms
~ Untrained bystanders can administer drone-delivered naloxone, potentially saving lives of opioid overdose victims
~ Think wine is a virtue, not a vice? Nutrition label information surprised many US consumers
~ Congress is close to expanding the child tax credit again − with a smaller boost for families this time
~ 'No cash accepted' signs are bad news for millions of unbanked Americans
~ Why do people have different tastes in music? A music education expert explains why some songs are universally liked, while others aren't
~ Transgender regret? Research challenges narratives about gender-affirming surgeries
~ A surprising history of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, once a leader in expanding civil rights and now a leader in limiting government power
~ New Hampshire voting doesn't look like other states − here's why that matters for the Republican primary
~ Alcohol and drugs rewire your brain by changing how your genes work – research is investigating how to counteract addiction's effects
