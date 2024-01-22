Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inflation: how a different approach could ease the burden of the cost of living crisis

By Özlem Onaran, Professor of Economics, University of Greenwich
The latest annual inflation rate rise to 4% has dampened expectations about how soon the Bank of England might start cutting interest rates. Marginally higher than the previous month’s figure of 3.9%, it was a surprise to some economists.

This adds to the economic uncertainty…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ TikTok's pomegranate obsession: the trendy fruit was also big during the Renaissance to talk about female fertility
~ British Gymnastics' new rules on weighing athletes – a sticking plaster solution
~ Weaver Press is closing – how one small, brave Zimbabwean publisher made a difference
~ Italy: MPs should reject “unworkable, harmful and unlawful” migration deal with Albania
~ Alex: “My approach to technology is informed by political struggles”
~ Russian series on Perestroika-era youth gangs breaks popularity records, defying attempts to ban it
~ Burkina Faso: Free human rights defender Daouda Diallo and end discriminatory conscription of independent voices
~ Iraq: Iranian Attack Kills Civilians in Erbil
~ Senegal: Pre-Election Crackdown
~ Do national parks and wildlife conservation regulations in Nepal benefit Indigenous people?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter