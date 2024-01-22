Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Alex: “My approach to technology is informed by political struggles”

By Amnesty International
In the summer of 2022, I watched a recording of Claudio Guarnieri, former Head of the Amnesty Tech Security Lab, presenting about Security Without Borders at the 2016 Chaos Communication Congress. After following the investigations of the Pegasus Project and other projects centring on spyware being used on journalists and human rights defenders, his call […] The post Alex: “My approach to technology is informed by political struggles” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


