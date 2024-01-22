Tolerance.ca
Burkina Faso: Free human rights defender Daouda Diallo and end discriminatory conscription of independent voices

By Amnesty International
More than fifty days since Dr Daouda Diallo, Secretary-General of the Collective Against Impunity and Community Stigmatization (CISC), was forcibly disappeared, Amnesty International today calls on the Burkina Faso authorities for his safe return to civilian life and to end the use of conscription as a tool to silence dissent. Dr Diallo was abducted by […] The post Burkina Faso: Free human rights defender Daouda Diallo and end discriminatory conscription of independent voices appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


