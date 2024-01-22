Tolerance.ca
Iraq: Iranian Attack Kills Civilians in Erbil

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view of a damaged building following missile attacks, in Erbil, Iraq, January 16, 2024. © 2024 Azad Lashkari/Reuters (Beirut) – An Iranian ballistic missile attack struck a home in Erbil, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, on January 15, 2024, killing four civilians and injuring six others, Human Rights Watch said today. Hours later, At 5:05 a.m. on January 16, missile defense systems intercepted three drones fired by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeting the Erbil International Airport area, which houses US and Iraqi military forces, resulting in the temporary suspension…


