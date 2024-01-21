Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You can pay to have your ashes buried on the moon. Just because you can doesn't mean you should

By Carol Oliver, Professor in Science Communication and Astrobiology, UNSW Sydney
Sending human ashes and personal mementoes to the Moon is now possible, but it opens up a maze of legal and ethical conundrums.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ My favourite fictional character: Wintering’s grotesque widows reveal the 'monstrous' woman as wise and progressive
~ Why US strikes will only embolden the Houthis, not stop their attacks on ships in the Red Sea
~ The Solar System used to have nine planets. Maybe it still does? Here’s your catch-up on space today
~ Is linking time in the office to career success the best way to get us back to work?
~ Emily Wilson's fluent new translation of the Iliad honours the epic poem's power and beauty
~ I felt nothing at Madame Tussauds – until I found my brother’s statue, and felt love
~ You can now order all kinds of medical tests online. Our research shows this is (mostly) a bad idea
~ It is time to draw down carbon dioxide but shut down moves to play God with the climate
~ There are 4 economic scenarios for the rest of the decade: I've reluctantly picked one
~ Dietary fibre affects more than your colon: How the immune system, brain and overall health benefit too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter