Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emily Wilson's fluent new translation of the Iliad honours the epic poem's power and beauty

By Chris Mackie, Emeritus Professor of Classics, La Trobe University
A new translation of the Iliad of Homer is cause for a general celebration, especially when the translator is Emily Wilson of the University of Pennsylvania.

Having turned her hand to translations of other Greek and Latin texts – notably Seneca, Euripides, Oedipus Tyrannos and Homer’s Odyssey – Wilson has moved on to the Iliad, joining an exclusive club of translators of this great work that includes Richmond…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
