You can now order all kinds of medical tests online. Our research shows this is (mostly) a bad idea
By Patti Shih, Senior Lecturer, Australian Centre for Health Engagement, Evidence and Values, University of Wollongong
Fiona Stanaway, Associate Professor in Clinical Epidemiology, University of Sydney
Katy Bell, Associate Professor in Clinical Epidemiology, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Stacy Carter, Professor and Director, Australian Centre for Health Engagement, Evidence and Values, University of Wollongong
Direct-to-consumer tests are products marketed to any consumer who is willing to pay, without going through their GP. But some could do more harm than good.
- Sunday, January 21, 2024