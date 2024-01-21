Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There are 4 economic scenarios for the rest of the decade: I've reluctantly picked one

By Percy Allan, Professor, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Some of the scenarios are optimistic. but the one I think is most likely isn’t. It’s a return to the stagnant world we had before COVID.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Solar System used to have nine planets. Maybe it still does? Here’s your catch-up on space today
~ Is linking time in the office to career success the best way to get us back to work?
~ Emily Wilson's fluent new translation of the Iliad honours the epic poem's power and beauty
~ I felt nothing at Madame Tussauds – until I found my brother’s statue, and felt love
~ You can now order all kinds of medical tests online. Our research shows this is (mostly) a bad idea
~ It is time to draw down carbon dioxide but shut down moves to play God with the climate
~ Dietary fibre affects more than your colon: How the immune system, brain and overall health benefit too
~ Anti-racist, culturally responsive French immersion: Listening to racialized students is an important step towards equitable education
~ Western moral credibility is dying along with thousands of Gaza citizens
~ Undergoing cataract surgery when it's not necessary? Some do it to improve their eyesight, but it's not without risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter