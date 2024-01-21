Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-racist, culturally responsive French immersion: Listening to racialized students is an important step towards equitable education

By Marika Kunnas, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Education, York University, Canada
Debates among researchers, educators and parents continue about the successes and challenges with French immersion programs across English-speaking parts of Canada.

Programs are criticized for being elitist by some and praised for being exceptional by others.

My master’s research showed how Ontario and Toronto French immersion policies exacerbate inequities, finding that program locations…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
