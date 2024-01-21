Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Undergoing cataract surgery when it's not necessary? Some do it to improve their eyesight, but it's not without risk

By Langis Michaud, Professeur Titulaire. École d'optométrie. Expertise en santé oculaire et usage des lentilles cornéennes spécialisées, Université de Montréal
It is possible to have surgery to replace the crystalline lens, the natural lens of the eye, with an implant — without having a cataract. But surgery has risks.The Conversation


~ Dietary fibre affects more than your colon: How the immune system, brain and overall health benefit too
~ Anti-racist, culturally responsive French immersion: Listening to racialized students is an important step towards equitable education
~ Western moral credibility is dying along with thousands of Gaza citizens
~ Japan is now the 5th country to land on the Moon – the technology used will lend itself to future lunar missions
~ South Africa's ageing population comes with new challenges. How best to adapt to them
~ Congo's blackwater Ruki River is a major transporter of forest carbon - new study
~ Antoinette Lattouf sacking shows how the ABC has been damaged by successive Coalition governments
~ First Turkish astronaut travels into space
~ Pensions are a trap of the Sandinista regime in Nicaragua
~ 1 billion people left dangerously exposed to heat stress by gaps in climate monitoring
