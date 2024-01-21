Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congo's blackwater Ruki River is a major transporter of forest carbon - new study

By Travis Drake, Postdoctoral Researcher, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Johan Six, Professor of Sustainable Agrosystems, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Matti Barthel, Research Technician, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
The Congo Basin of central Africa is well known for its network of rivers that drain a variety of landscapes, from dense tropical forests to more arid and wooded savannas. Among the Congo River’s large tributaries, the Ruki is unique in its extremely dark colour, which renders the water opaque below a few centimetres’ depth.

This large blackwater river caught the attention of our carbon biogeochemistry research team when…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
