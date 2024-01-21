Tolerance.ca
Antoinette Lattouf sacking shows how the ABC has been damaged by successive Coalition governments

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
The broadcaster’s sacking over a social media post suggests a state of mind induced by two decades of cumulative intimidation, hostility, board-stacking and financial punishment.The Conversation


