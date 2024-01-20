Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Turkish astronaut travels into space

By Arzu Geybullayeva
At a time when the country is battling the cost of living crisis, high inflation, and depreciating national currency some questioned the government's decision to send Gezeravci into space.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pensions are a trap of the Sandinista regime in Nicaragua
~ 1 billion people left dangerously exposed to heat stress by gaps in climate monitoring
~ Rights experts urge France to protect children from sexual abuse
~ Epstein files: Nobody should evade justice, say UN rights experts
~ Lawyers are rapidly embracing AI: here's how to avoid an ethical disaster
~ Germany's economy must be fixed – here are three top priorities
~ Why the 20-metre number plate eyesight test isn't fair
~ Putin wants to transform Russia's far east into a tourist hotspot – but history shows it won't be easy
~ Why billionaires should take the lead and declare their own emissions cutting targets
~ Uncovering the mysteries of The Book of Kells – from myopic monks on magic mushrooms to superhuman detail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter