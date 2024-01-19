Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lawyers are rapidly embracing AI: here's how to avoid an ethical disaster

By Anil Balan, Senior Lecturer in Professional Legal Education, King's College London
Imagine a world where legal research is conducted by lightning-fast algorithms, mountains of contracts are reviewed in minutes and legal briefs are drafted with the eloquence of Shakespeare. This is the future promised by AI in legal practice. Indeed, AI tools are transforming this landscape already, venturing from science fiction into the everyday realities of lawyers and legal professionals.

However, this advancement raises ethical and regulatory concerns that threaten the very foundation of the justice system. At a time when the Post…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
