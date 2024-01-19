Tolerance.ca
Germany's economy must be fixed – here are three top priorities

By Niccolò Pisani, Professor of Strategy and International Business, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
The latest figures on German gross domestic product (GDP) are far from reassuring. Output was 0.3% lower in 2023 than the year before, turning Germany into the worst-performing large economy in the world.

By comparison, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)‘s latest calculations show the US economy growing 2.1% in 2023 and China 5%. The European Union as a whole achieved 0.7%, dragged down…The Conversation


