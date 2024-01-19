Tolerance.ca
Why the 20-metre number plate eyesight test isn't fair

By Charlotte Codina, Lecturer, Orthoptics, University of Sheffield
Less than half of UK motorists surveyed by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) know they must be able to read a number plate from 20 metres away in order to drive safely.

As a vision test, it’s quick and easy. It’s not difficult to find a number plate to conduct the eyesight test and the DVLA gives suggestions for approximating 20m - five car lengths or the width of eight parking bays. But is it a fair test of vision for driving?


© The Conversation -
