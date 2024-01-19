Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Putin wants to transform Russia's far east into a tourist hotspot – but history shows it won't be easy

By Natasha Kuhrt, Senior Lecturer in International Peace & Security, King's College London
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has taken a trip to Russia’s untamed and isolated far east as part of a campaign to promote tourism in the region. This is the latest in a long list of largely unsuccessful attempts to regenerate the region that date back to the Soviet era.

Throughout this period, the area was dominated by the defence industry and was home to more than 300,000 troops defending the border with China. Vladivostok, the second-largest…The Conversation


© The Conversation
