Human Rights Observatory

Why 150,000 public sector workers in Northern Ireland have been on strike

By Niall Cullinane, Professor in organisation, work and leadership, Queen's University Belfast
An estimated 150,000 public sector workers in Northern Ireland went on strike on January 16 as part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. The strike, which involved workers from 16 trade unions, was the largest in more than 50 years.

Official figures show that between April 2022 and April 2023, real pay (adjusted for inflation) in Northern Ireland’s public sector fell by 7.2%. That decline came on the heels of real pay falling by more than 4% between April…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
