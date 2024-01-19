Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

No Justice for Murder of Eswatini Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A vigil decrying the assassination of Eswatini Human Rights Lawyer Thulani Maseko in Nakuru Town, Kenya, January 30, 2023. © 2023 James Wakibia/SOPA Images via AP Photo January 21 marks one year since human rights lawyer and opposition activist Thulani Maseko was brutally killed in his home in front of his wife and two young children in Eswatini. Maseko championed democratic reforms in Eswatini and played a key role in the country’s transitional political process amid widespread protests in June 2021. One year later, Maseko’s killers have yet to be apprehended and there…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
