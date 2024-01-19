Tolerance.ca
Several Investigative Journalists Under Pressure in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Yurii Nikolov. © Private On January 14, unknown assailants attempted to break into the Kyiv apartment of Ukrainian journalist Yurii Nikolov, co-founder and editor of anti-corruption media investigative project Nashi Groshi (Our Money). Nikolov’s mother, who was home at the time, heard unknown men banging on the door, yelling threats, and demanding to “talk” to Nikolov. They then slapped signs on the door calling Nikolov a “traitor” and a “provocateur.” Click to expand Image Messages stuck toYurii Nikolov’s door calling him a “traitor” and a “provocateur”,…


© Human Rights Watch -
