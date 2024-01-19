Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Houthis Blockade Taizz while Attacking Ships in Response to Israel Siege of Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of women and children get water from a water truck in the Osaifera area, Taizz, March 7, 2023. © 2023 Ahmed Al-Basha Yemen’s Houthis are making headlines as they launch missile strikes against civilian ships and crews in the Red Sea, which may amount to war crimes, which they say they will continue to do until Israel lifts its unlawful blockade of Gaza. But less attention is paid to how Houthis block water from reaching civilians in Taizz, the third-largest city in Yemen. Yemen is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world. The UN has found that 15.3…


© Human Rights Watch
