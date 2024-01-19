Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m an artist using scientific data as an artistic medium − here’s how I make meaning

By Sarah Nance, Assistant Professor of Integrated Practice in Art and Design, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Sarah Nance uses geologic data and a variety of artistic media to help people think about their place in the landscapes they use and occupy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Navigating Rwanda's media landscape ahead of the upcoming election
~ Students in this course learn the art of the apology
~ Old forests are critically important for slowing climate change and merit immediate protection from logging
~ Beijing may have brokered a fragile truce in northern Myanmar – but it can't mask China's inability to influence warring parties
~ Boeing door plug blowout highlights a possible crisis of competence − an aircraft safety expert explains
~ The US is struggling to handle an immigration surge – here's how Europe is dealing with its own influx
~ Mac at 40: User experience was the innovation that launched a technology revolution
~ Face recognition technology follows a long analog history of surveillance and control based on identifying physical features
~ Why are floods in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal so devastating? Urban planning expert explains
~ What is genocide? Six western countries want a broader application of the law – experts unpack why it matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter