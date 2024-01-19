Tolerance.ca
Why are floods in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal so devastating? Urban planning expert explains

By Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu, Full Professor, University of KwaZulu-Natal
The devastation caused by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa demonstrates again that the country is not moving fast enough to adopt appropriate urban planning. It should be integrating risk assessment and management in the design and development of cities. This is becoming more urgent as the frequency of floods increases.

Most South African cities were built a long time ago, before climate change was predicted. KwaZulu-Natal experienced flooding in July 2016, May 2017,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
