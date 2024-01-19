Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi President Stokes Fear Among LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, September 21, 2023. © 2023 Brendan McDermid/Reuters In an ever-worsening climate for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in East Africa, Burundian president Évariste Ndayishimiye has added fuel to the fire. Speaking with journalists on December 29, he said, “if you want to attract a curse to the country, accept homosexuality,” and “it is better to take [LGBT people] to a stadium and stone them” because “that’s what they deserve.” The reaction was swift. One…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
