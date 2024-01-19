Tolerance.ca
Employers should use skill-based hiring to find hidden talent and address labour challenges

By Joseph Schmidt, Professor of Human Resources and Organizational Behaviour, University of Saskatchewan
Joshua Bourdage, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Job listings now often demand that applicants have degrees and experiences that were previously unnecessary, with some job requirements even surpassing the qualifications of current employees.The Conversation


© The Conversation
