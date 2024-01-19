Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flipping Indigenous regional development in Newfoundland upside-down: lessons from Australia

By Brady Reid, PhD Student, Rural Studies, University of Waterloo
Chief Joanne Miles, Chief of the Flat Bay Band
Chief Peggy (Margaret) White, Chief of the Three Rivers Mi'kmaq Band
Emma Lee, Professor, National Centre for Reconciliation, Truth, and Justice, Federation University Australia
In an era of “global boiling” the Canadian government has set ambitious targets to transition towards a net-zero future with important caveats that this transition must be fair and inclusive.

However, does this future include…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
