Human Rights Observatory

DNA from stone age chewing gum sheds light on diet and disease in Scandinavia's ancient hunter-gatherers

By Anders Götherström, Professor in Molecular Archaeology, Department of Archaeology and Classical Studies, Stockholm University
Emrah Kırdök, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Mersin University
Some 9,700 years ago on an autumn day, a group of people were camping on the west coast of Scandinavia. They were hunter-gatherers that had been fishing, hunting and collecting resources in the area.

Some teenagers, both boys and girls, were chewing resin to produce glue, just after eating trout, deer and hazelnuts. Due to a severe gum infection (periodontitis), one of the teenagers had problems eating the chewy deer-meat, as well as preparing the resin by chewing it.

This snapshot of the Mesolithic period, just before Europeans started farming, comes from analysis of DNA…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
