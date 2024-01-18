Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Migration can be a good thing for the environment – here's how

By Sonja Fransen, Senior Researcher, Migration and Development, Maastricht Economic and Social Research Institute on Innovation and Technology (UNU-MERIT), United Nations University
Neil Adger, Professor of Human Geography, University of Exeter
Ricardo Safra de Campos, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, University of Exeter
William C. Clark, Professor of International Science, Public Policy and Human Development, Harvard University
Amsterdammers are proud of their city. But it turns out that people who have moved there from other parts of the world are just as concerned about keeping the place green and pleasant. We surveyed Amsterdam residents and found, among other things, that recent migrants were just as likely to recycle as those born and raised in the city.

Similarly, research has shown that internal and international migrants living in Accra,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
