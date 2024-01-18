Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ai Weiwei says art that can be replicated by AI is 'meaningless' – philosopher explains what that means for the future of art

By Maria Serban, Lecturer in Philosophy, University of East Anglia
Ai Weiwei, China’s most famous dissident and artist, has called art that can be easily replicated by artificial intelligence (AI) “meaningless”. What I find most striking about this comment is how it manages to look both backwards into the intricate corridors of art history and forwards into the uncertain future of the art world.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
