Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The maths of rightwing populism: easy answers + confidence = reassuring certainty

By Dorje C Brody, Professor of Mathematics, University of Surrey
In an uncertain world our natural instinct is to seek out answers that reassure, even when they don’t make sense.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
